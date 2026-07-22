Jac Caglianone Out of Wednesday's Lineup
Jac Caglianone (shoulder) is not in the team's starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the visiting San Francisco Giants, per MLB.com. Veteran Starling Marte will make the start in right field for the Royals and will bat seventh against Giants right-hander Landen Roupp. Caglianone should be considered day-to-day for now after he was pulled from Tuesday's game early against the Giants after hurting his right shoulder during a diving attempt in the outfield. Fantasy managers need to make sure he's on their benches for Wednesday while checking back on Thursday to see if he's active for the series opener against the division-rival Detroit Tigers. The 23-year-old former sixth overall pick in 2024 out of the University of Florida has come on strong in 2026 after a slow start to his first full season in the majors, and he's now hitting .258/.316/.463 with a .779 OPS, 16 long balls, 37 RBI, 46 runs scored, and three steals in 337 at-bats. Perhaps the most encouraging is that he's hitting .248 (25-for-101) with five of his 16 bombs against left-handed pitchers.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com