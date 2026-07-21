Julio Rodriguez Sitting Out With Leg Injury Against Reds
Julio Rodriguez (leg) is being held out of the starting lineup for Tuesday's contest against the visiting Cincinnati Reds at T-Mobile Park, according to MLB.com. Victor Robles is making the start in center field and will bat seventh against Reds right-hander Chase Burns on Tuesday. Rodriguez will be held out as a precaution after being hit by a throw from the shortstop on his leg during Monday's game. The good news is that manager Dan Wilson said after Monday's game that he's not really worried about J-Rod's health, so there's a good chance he'll be right back in the starting lineup on Wednesday. Still, it's annoying for fantasy managers after the 25-year-old Dominican recently returned from a stay on the seven-day concussion injured list. The three-time All-Star and former American League Rookie of the Year has been a 20-20 man in all four of his big-league seasons, and he's reached the hallowed 30-30 mark twice. Rodriguez is a must-start when active and is currently slashing .256/.320/.417 with a .737 OPS, 14 home runs, 42 RBI, 47 runs, and 12 stolen bases in 90 games across 391 plate appearances in 2026.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com