Seaver King Still Sidelined With Hopes of 2026 Debut Fading
Seaver King (oblique) has been on the sidelines since the beginning of July after suffering an oblique injury. It's a tough break for the Nats' sixth-ranked prospect, who was tracking for a potential late-season debut in the majors. The former first-rounder began the season at Double-A Harrisburg and recorded a robust .336/.427/.562 slash line with five home runs and five steals in 35 games for the Senators. Triple-A had proven a bit more challenging, but the Wake Forest product was holding his own there, slashing .275/.338/.443 with five home runs and four steals through 33 games at Rochester. There has been no update on the status of the injury, and at this point, it looks like a return sometime in August is the most optimistic scenario, putting a 2026 debut in jeopardy. As such, there is no need to stash the right-handed hitter in redraft leagues, but his long-term outlook is still very positive, so his value in dynasty leagues should remain high.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com