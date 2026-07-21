Rockies Not in a Rush to Trade Hunter Goodman
Hunter Goodman is less likely to be moved at this year's trade deadline for a variety of reasons. Goodman, who has three more years of club control left, is likely viewed as more of a building block in Denver than a trade piece. He ranks third in the majors with 30 home runs, including 18 on the road. A long-term contract extension with the 26-year-old backstop is possible, but if it doesn't happen, Colorado must decide if they contend with Goodman by 2029, his final year of club control. The Rockies are in no rush to make a decision, as Goodman, who ranks 12th in the majors with an .887 OPS, will remain attractive as a trade piece in the offseason. Rosenthal adds that the Rockies likely would need to be overwhelmed by an offer for Goodman to trade him this summer when they are still unclear about what their future path looks like. If they were to deal him, Colorado would most likely want multiple high-end prospects who could help them reach the 90-win mark faster than Goodman alone. The New York Yankees might be the team most willing to meet the Rockies' high demands for Goodman this summer.
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal