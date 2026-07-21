Mookie Betts Breaks Homer Drought in Big Way Out of the Five-Hole
Mookie Betts responded in a big way on Monday night in a loss on the road to the Philadelphia Phillies after he was dropped to the fifth spot in the batting order. In the 10-7 loss at Citizens Bank Park, Betts went 4-for-5 at the plate with two home runs, three RBI, and three runs scored to raise his season batting average to .237 and his OPS to .731. The 33-year-old had last homered on June 27 against the San Diego Padres. The two-homer performance was his second of the year and 33rd of his career, but he still sits with career lows in average (.237) and on-base percentage (.300) in 2026. The former MVP and eight-time All-Star has added 13 home runs, 34 RBI, 39 runs scored, and a stolen base for the Dodgers in 64 games across 277 plate appearances. So far in July, Betts has gone 10-for-48 (.208) with a .671 OPS, two homers, two doubles, six RBI, eight runs, six walks, and four strikeouts in 13 games played. He's striking out only 11.6% of the time, but his 7.9% walk rate is his lowest since his third year in the league in 2016 with Boston. However, with an expected batting average of .276, Betts could be a buy-low candidate in fantasy for the remainder of the second half.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com