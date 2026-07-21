Ryan Clifford's Game Solid Despite Low Batting Average
Ryan Clifford has put together a nice season at Triple-A Syracuse, but his batting average remains very low. His productivity is solid with 16 homers and 47 RBI to go with 48 runs scored and seven stolen bases, but he is hitting just .192. Clifford has continued to produce, but hit just .099 in the month of June over 81 at-bats. The first base/outfielder is the No. 2 overall prospect in the Mets' system but will likely need to improve his overall hitting before receiving a shot at a big league debut. The 23-year-old left-handed hitter grades out at just a 45 hit tool, but does boast 60 grade power. So the low batting average might come as part of the package with Clifford. He is the top position player in the Mets' farm system, so he could get a look this season depending on New York's moves. Fantasy managers may have to deal with a low batting average as part of Clifford's game, but he does have good upside in other categories.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball