Jung Hoo Lee Can Contribute Contact Numbers in Deep Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .303 this season with a .331 wOBA and 110 wRC+. He slumped a little bit going into the All-Star break, hitting .158 over his last 16 games before the break, but he seems to have benefited from the time off and has started the second half with five hits in his first four games, going 5-for-16 (.313) with three runs scored. As a regular in the Giants' lineup, he can chip in solid counting stats and usually hits for a good enough average to be a deep league option in the outfield. He only has five home runs and six stolen bases through his 92 games, but he has been consistent enough in counting stats and contact ability to help counter-balance your roster if you have big sluggers with low averages in other spots.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller