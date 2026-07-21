Julio Rodriguez Removed as Precaution With Hamstring Injury
Julio Rodriguez (hamstring) was removed from Monday night's game early against the Cincinnati Reds as a precaution after he was hit by the ball and the jarring from hitting first base while running full speed, according to Tim Booth of The Seattle Times. Manager Dan Wilson said there wasn't concern about a strain. Rodriguez went 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a strikeout before Victor Robles replaced him in center field. The 25-year-old Dominican All-Star just returned from the concussion injured list over the weekend, so fantasy managers have to be pretty frustrated to see him pulled from the game just a few days later with another injury. The good news is that it doesn't appear to be a serious injury, and he could be back in the starting lineup as early as Tuesday in Seattle. The three-time All-Star is batting .256/.320/.417 with a .737 OPS, 14 home runs, 42 RBI, 12 steals, and 47 runs scored in 90 games across 391 plate appearances. J-Rod is a must-start when he's in Seattle's starting nine.
Source: The Seattle Times - Tim Booth
Source: The Seattle Times - Tim Booth