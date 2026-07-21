Brandon Sproat Brings Strikeout Upside As a Streaming Starter in the Second Half
Brandon Sproat will make his first start of the second half on Tuesday, looking to establish himself as a key part of Milwaukee's rotation going forward. He went only 3-4 in his 18 games (16 starts) so far this season, with a 5.12 FIP and 5.16 ERA. On the plus side, though, Sproat has shown strikeout potential with 87 strikeouts in 82 innings. His 24.7% K% is a big improvement on his 20.2% K% last season with the Mets. While he still struggled with efficiency and has given up too much hard contact, there are some signs that the 25-year-old could be the next Brewers' acquisition to go on a run. He is lined up for opportunities with Kyle Harrison (forearm) on the injured list and Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) done for the season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller