Dodgers-Yankees Game Postponed on Saturday
Ryan Weathers was scheduled to start on the mound for the Yankees on Saturday and be opposed by Dodgers right-hander Emmet Sheehan. Both pitchers will likely be pushed back to the first game of Sunday's twin bill at Yankee Stadium. Weathers is hoping to continue a strong recent run of form in which he's allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his last five outings, but it's going to be a difficult matchup against the first-place Dodgers. The 26-year-old southpaw is 3-7 on the year with a 4.15 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 110 strikeouts in 97 2/3 frames across 18 starts. Sheehan has allowed only four earned runs with 17 K's in his last three starts, but he's been highly inconsistent in 2026 as a whole, going 4-6 with a 4.81 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 93 punchouts in 82 1/3 innings covering 17 starts. He'll be a pretty risky fantasy streamer on Sunday in the Bronx.
Source: New York Yankees
Source: New York Yankees