Nick Lodolo Has Blister Drained
Nick Lodolo (finger) recently had the blister on his left index finger drained and has begun throwing a plyo ball. The plan is for him to continue throwing the plyo ball until the tenderness in the affected finger subsides. Until that happens, both Lodolo and the Reds want to keep the 28-year-old's arm as loose as possible so that he doesn't fall too far behind and require additional ramp-up time. The southpaw is unfortunately no stranger to blisters, as this is his second such injury of 2026, making it a recurring issue. As a result, his 4.60 ERA and 1.47 WHIP seem out of place for someone who appeared poised for a breakout just last season. The hope is that he can get this blister issue under control soon enough for his true potential to finally shine through.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com