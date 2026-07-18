Edwin Diaz has Another Scoreless Rehab Outing
Edwin Diaz (elbow) is getting closer to making his return from the 60-day injured list after another sharp rehab appearance on Friday night at Low-A Ontario. Diaz tossed a scoreless inning with no hits allowed, no walks, and two strikeouts. The hard-throwing right-hander has made three appearances in the lower levels of the minors, but he has fanned six of the nine batters he's faced and looks to be ready to move up to the higher levels on the farm. The 32-year-old Puerto Rican veteran might not need many more rehab appearances before the Dodgers are comfortable bringing him back to the back end of the major-league bullpen before the calendar flips to August. Before Diaz needed surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow, he struggled to a 10.50 ERA, 2.33 WHIP, four saves, and 10 strikeouts in six innings pitched. Diaz could be eased in when he's back with the Dodgers, but there's no question he'll be L.A.'s closer in the second half. Fantasy managers need to check to see if he's available on the waiver wire. If he is, scoop him up right away.
Source: Milb.com
Source: Milb.com