Kirby Yates Sees Struggles Continue on Friday, Takes Fifth Loss
Kirby Yates racked up his third blown save and fifth loss of the season on Friday, allowing two earned runs in the ninth inning of his team's 2-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Across 21 2/3 innings in 2026, Yates has recorded a 0-5 record with a 3.74 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 28 strikeouts, and three saves. The veteran's underlying metrics are strong, as he's logged an impressive 30.8% strikeout rate with just an 8.8% walk rate. However, Yates' average fastball velocity is down to a career-worst 91.0 miles per hour. He's also run into some struggles in recent outings, allowing three earned runs over his last two innings pitched (three appearances). Yates remains the current closer to roster from the Angels. Still, fantasy managers may want to explore adding Angels right-handers Ryan Zeferjahn and/or Ben Joyce (shoulder) as potential replacement options.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com