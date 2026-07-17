Daniel Palencia Could be Looking at a Mid-August Return
Daniel Palencia's (elbow) timeline for a return from the 15-day injured list is unclear, but he speculated that it could come in the middle of August, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. It's not exactly what fantasy managers who have been stashing Palencia want to hear. He's currently rostered in 60% of Yahoo leagues while he rehabs a right-elbow injury. The 26-year-old Venezuelan hurler presumably will return as the Cubs' primary closer when he's healthy, but he might not have much of a runway to close out the year and return much fantasy value. Before his elbow injury landed him on the IL, Palencia was 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA (3.46 FIP), 1.38 WHIP, three saves, 19 strikeouts, and just six walks across his 16 2/3 frames. The Cubs' late-inning saves picture has turned into a committee situation going into the second half of the season involving Jacob Webb, Trent Thornton, and Caleb Thielbar.
Source: ESPN Chicago - Jesse Rogers
Source: ESPN Chicago - Jesse Rogers