Spencer Schwellenbach Without a Clear Timetable to Return in 2026
Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) pitches this year, Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss said, "I wouldn't say it's inaccurate. I think there is a chance we see both of them (also Spencer Strider) this year. But sitting here today, it's hard to say." Reports surfaced in late June that Schwellenbach could be a candidate to rejoin the Braves' starting rotation in late August or early September, but there haven't been any real updates since then. The 26-year-old is recovering from surgery to remove bone spurs from his right elbow and has yet to pitch at all this year. The fact that we haven't heard of Schwellenbach starting a throwing program could mean that he won't pitch at all for the Braves in 2026. He definitely has a long way to go, which is why he's rostered in only 22% of Yahoo leagues right now. In 38 starts and 234 1/3 innings pitched in his first two years in the big leagues, Schwellenbach has handled himself well, going 15-11 with a 3.23 ERA (3.27 FIP) and 1.01 WHIP with 235 strikeouts and 41 walks for the Braves.
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman