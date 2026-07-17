George Lombard Jr. Activated From Minor-League Injured List
George Lombard Jr. (fingers) has been activated from the seven-day injured list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. Lombard will return to the RailRiders after playing in a couple of rehab contests in the rookie-level Florida Complex League during the All-Star break. He's been on the shelf since June 16 with finger injuries, but he's good to go now and will carry a .231/.381/.385 slash line with four home runs, 15 RBI, 30 runs scored, and eight stolen bases in 42 games at Triple-A into the second half of the season. The Yankees continue to say that they think their top prospect, per MLB Pipeline, will be ready to join the big-league roster well before rosters expand in September. The 21-year-old 6-foot-2, 190-pounder is the future at the position in the Bronx, and the Yankees seem ready to move on from Anthony Volpe. Lombard's contact abilities are less-than-ideal right now, but he takes his walks and has plus raw power and speed at a premium position, making him a priority stash candidate in most fantasy leagues for an inevitable second-half debut.
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips