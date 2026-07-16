Juan Soto Removed Early with Calf Soreness
Juan Soto (calf) was forced to make an early exit from Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto was removed in the eighth inning due to left calf soreness. Before leaving, Soto singled and drew three walks in his four plate appearances on Thursday. Tyrone Taylor took over as a defensive replacement and could see more time out there if Soto lands on the Injured List. Interim manager Andy Green downplayed the severity of Soto's injury after the game. The Mets are off on Friday, so fantasy managers will need to check back on Saturday to see if the superstar slugger is back in the mix.
Source: Anthony DiComo
Source: Anthony DiComo