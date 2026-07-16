Mets Reinstate Marcus Semien From the Injured List
Marcus Semien (hip) from the 10-day injured list and designated infielder Zack Short for assignment in a corresponding move. The Mets have not released their starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, but Semien should be back at the keystone to face veteran right-hander Aaron Nola. Semien is back from a Grade 3 hip-flexor strain that landed him on the IL on June 25. Despite a rough first half of the season, he should pick up as the Mets' starting second baseman to begin the second half, although fantasy managers in deeper leagues may want to keep him on their benches on Thursday against Nolan, whom he's hitting .111 in his career against in nine at-bats. The 35-year-old Semien slashed just .214/.271/.341 with a .613 OPS in 290 first-half at-bats, adding nine home runs, 29 RBI, 30 runs scored, and six stolen bases across 80 games and 318 plate appearances. His offensive profile is nearing rock bottom in his first year in Queens.
Source: New York Mets
Source: New York Mets