Should Fantasy Managers Look to Move Logan Webb?
Logan Webb has recorded a 5-7 record with a 3.86 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 80 strikeouts. The 29-year-old got off to a rough start to the season, recording a 5.06 ERA across his first 48 innings of the year before hitting the injured list in early May with a knee injury. Webb has been a different pitcher since returning from the IL, posting a 2.75 ERA across 62 1/3 innings. However, Webb hit the All-Star break on a sour note, allowing 12 earned runs across his final two starts (10 innings) before the break. The veteran right-hander's strikeout rate has also regressed significantly in 2026, as he's struck out 19.4% of the batters he's faced this season after logging a 26.2% strikeout rate in 2025. Webb may still be a reliable innings-eater in the second half of the year, but fantasy managers may want to explore trade offers for him to see if Webb can be sold for ace-level value.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller