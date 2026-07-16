Time to Stash Elmer Rodriguez Ahead of Looming Return to Yankees?
Elmer Rodriguez could be a sneaky pitching source for fantasy owners during the second half of the season. Rodriguez has had his audition with the big-league club and went 0-2 with a 4.76 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP. He struck out 10 in 17 innings pitched over four starts. Rodriguez has spent much of the season dominating at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. At Scranton, the right-hander has posted a 5-3 overall record with a 2.85 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 67 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings. He also has the prospect pedigree as the Yankees' No. 3 overall prospect. Having already tried his hand in the majors, now might be a good time to stash Rodriguez before he is called up again to aid the Yankees. His strikeout numbers are good in the minors, making him a promising candidate to perform well in the major league rotation. With Carlos Rodon set to face a lengthy absence, Rodriguez is in a good position to earn another stint in the Bronx later in the summer.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball