Zack Wheeler Not Scheduled to Pitch This Weekend
Zack Wheeler is not listed among his team's probable starters for their first series after the All-Star break against the New York Mets, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. The 36-year-old has been dominant so far this season, recording a 10-1 record with a 2.13 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and 108 strikeouts across 93 innings (15 starts). Wheeler's last start came last Sunday, so Philadelphia could have chosen to give him the ball this upcoming weekend. Instead, it appears that the team will allow the 36-year-old a few extra days of rest coming out of the break. As a result, Wheeler's next start will likely come at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on either Monday or Tuesday.
Source: MLB.com - Todd Zolecki
Source: MLB.com - Todd Zolecki