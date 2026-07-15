Pitching Prospect Yunior Tur Getting the Call to the Big Leagues

Jul 15, 2026, 11:43 PM ET
The Athletics selected the contract of right-handed pitching prospect Yunior Tur from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, according to Jason Burke of Inside the A's. Tur will make his major-league debut to begin the second half of the 2026 season after posting a 4.41 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 64:26 K:BB in 51 innings pitched across 27 appearances (five starts) at Las Vegas this year. Per MLB Pipeline, he's considered the A's No. 27 prospect. The 26-year-old Cuban right-hander stands at an imposing 6-foot-6 and 208 pounds on the mound and stands out with his power fastball that gets up to the high-90s. The A's could use some arms for their starting rotation after just designating right-hander Aaron Civale
, but Tur is not stretched out at all and will most likely serve in a low-leverage bullpen role in Sacramento for as long as he sticks around on the major-league roster. Don't be surprised if Tur's stay with the A's is short, which makes him a pitching prospect to pass on in terms of a waiver-wire investment in pretty much all fantasy leagues.--Keith HernandezSource: Inside the A's - Jason Burke