Athletics to Promote Prospect Tommy White, a Must-Add in All Leagues?
Tommy White from Triple-A Las Vegas, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. The former star at LSU and second-round pick in the 2024 draft hit a combined .303/.353/.465 with an .818 OPS, 10 home runs, 64 RBI, 53 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 76 games with Las Vegas and Double-A Midland this year before his promotion. The 23-year-old is expected to make his major-league debut in Friday's series opener against the Washington Nationals to kick off the second half for the A's. The A's are a little light on impact corner infielders right now with both Nick Kurtz (thumb) and Zack Gelof (knee) on the injured list during the All-Star break, so White will get his first shot in the bigs to start the second half. Whether the 6-foot, 220-pounder sticks around for an extended period of time into the second half will depend on how he fares offensively. So far as a pro, White has been focused more on making contact than tapping into his raw power from the right side, with low strikeout and walk rates in the minors. White has below-average speed and won't be an asset in steals. For now, only fantasy managers in dynasty and AL-only leagues should be interested in White in what could end up being a short-term stint in the big leagues.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan