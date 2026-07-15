Nationals to Promote Top Catching Prospect Harry Ford to Majors, a Must-Add in All Leagues?
Harry Ford to the majors after this week's All-Star break, a source told Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic. The 23-year-old backstop has a .705 OPS at Triple-A Rochester this year, but he's posted a .9111 OPS since June 1. Ford is ranked fifth in Keith Law's preseason top-20 Nationals prospects and was the headliner in the offseason trade that sent closer Jose A. Ferrer to the Seattle Mariners. The former 12th overall pick by the M's in 2021 will take the place of catcher Drew Millas, who was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a left index finger fracture. In 58 games (257 plate appearances) at Rochester this year, Ford has hit .223/.370/.335 with a .705 OPS, four home runs, 22 RBI, and 34 runs scored. However, a shoulder injury that he has played through has hampered his production, and he has taken a step forward offensively in recent weeks, leading to his second-half promotion. For now, Ford figures to serve as Keibert Ruiz's backup, so he probably won't have much fantasy appeal in redraft leagues for the time being.
Source: The Athletic - Spencer Nusbaum
Source: The Athletic - Spencer Nusbaum