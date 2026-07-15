Jasson Dominguez Emerging as a Second-Half Breakout Candidate to Target
Jasson Dominguez is hitting .235/.273/.409 with five home runs, 11 RBI, 13 runs scored, and six stolen bases. With Yankees outfielders Aaron Judge (ribs) and Giancarlo Stanton (calf) both currently on the injured list and facing uncertain return timelines, Dominguez has emerged as an everyday player in New York. The 23-year-old's overall stat line may not leap off the page, but he showed signs of improvement leading into the All-Star break. Across 44 plate appearances in July, Dominguez is hitting .262 with two home runs, two stolen bases, and a 13.6% strikeout rate. A former top prospect, Dominguez has consistently flashed five-category upside throughout his time in the Yankees' minor-league system. With an extended runway of playing time at the big-league level, Dominguez profiles as a second-half breakout candidate to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller