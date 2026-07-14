Munetaka Murakami Would Like to Stay With White Sox Long-Term
Munetaka Murakami said he's not thinking or talking specifics about contract extensions right now, but he affirmed that he would like to stay with the White Sox long-term, according to James Fegan of Baseball America. Murakami signed a two-year, $34 million deal to come to the States and play for the White Sox, and he was named a first-time All-Star in 2026 despite spending time on the injured list with a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old left-handed slugger took the league by storm early on and finished the first half of the season by hitting .232/.371/.540 with a .911 OPS, 20 home runs, 42 RBI, 45 runs scored, and a stolen base across his first 211 at-bats in Chicago. If Murakami continues to slug in the second half, the Pale Hale might want to start extension talks with the Japanese native sooner rather than later. Murakami most likely won't be a batting average asset with an elevated 33.6% strikeout rate, but the power is real, and he's also walking at a 17.8% clip, making himself serviceable in on-base-percentage leagues.
Source: Baseball America - James Fegan
Source: Baseball America - James Fegan