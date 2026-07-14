Curtis Mead a Must-Add Power Bat After Hot Finish?
Curtis Mead hit the All-Star break at .247 with 17 home runs, 44 RBI, 42 runs, and five steals in 259 at-bats. He got there hot, going 11-for-26 with three homers over his final seven games. Mead did not start Sunday but came off the bench and homered for the second straight day. He is still only 28% rostered on Yahoo. This is not just a weeklong heater. Meads 11.9% barrel rate and .478 expected slugging percentage back up the power, and he has cut his strikeout rate to 18.6%. The 42.6% hard-hit rate is another career best. First, second, and third base eligibility helps, too. RotoBaller ranks him 49th for Week 16 and recommends him in 12-team leagues. At 28%, he should not make it through the break on many waiver wires.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller