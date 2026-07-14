Nico Hoerner's Slump Creates a Second-Half Buying Window
Nico Hoerner limped into the All-Star break at .233/.305/.326, but his fantasy line was not empty. He still produced 37 runs, 38 RBI, and 14 steals in 94 games, and his 7.9% strikeout rate remained absurdly low. Hoerner appeared in 94 of Chicago's 96 games, though he spent the final week mostly batting sixth. The average is the reason to buy. Hoerner's .284 expected batting average sits 51 points above the real number, while his .243 BABIP is nowhere near last season's .313 mark. He is still making contact on 96.1% of pitches in the strike zone. Just do not pay for a power jump that probably is not coming. A 28% hard-hit rate and 0.9% barrel rate tell that story. Managers frustrated by the first-half slide may move him cheaply, and the average-steals rebound is worth chasing.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller