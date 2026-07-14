Nick Gonzales Can Help With Infield Depth Off the Waiver Wire
Nick Gonzales can be a great fill-in addition off the waiver wire if you need help at multiple infield spots. He has spent most of the year at the hot corner, but has other eligibility as well in most formats. The 27-year-old has been a utility man most of his career, but has taken a nice step forward in a regular role over the past several weeks. Since June 1, Gonzales has been hitting .314 with three homers, 24 runs scored, and 17 RBI in 37 games. He has moved all over the batting order during that span, starting as the leadoff hitter and the cleanup hitter as the Pirates shuffle different combinations. He has a .364 wOBA since June 1 and just a 17.8% K%. His contact numbers and solid counting stats production are good enough to earn him a roster spot in most standard-sized leagues. He doesn't have elite power or stolen base potential, but if you need a batting average booster who can score runs and chip in countable stats, Gonzales is worth a look as long as he remains in an everyday role.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller