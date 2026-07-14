Should You Buy Low on William Contreras?
William Contreras was drafted as one of the best bats from behind the plate, but he has had an underwhelming first half of the season. His power numbers and his walk rate are down a bit, but his batting average has bounced back after dipping to .260 last season. His hard-hit rate is down from last year as well, but this barrel rate is up. He has been struggling coming into the All-Star break, hitting only .171 with a 20% hard-hit rate in his first 10 games in July, which may cause his managers to be willing to part with him at a lower price. However, he remains a reliable, proven option behind the plate at a position without much depth. He is in the middle of a very productive lineup, and in each of the last four seasons, he has been significantly better after the All-Star break. He may not reach his ceiling totals this season, but if you can get him at a discount, he can be a reliable anchor behind the plate for the rest of the season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller