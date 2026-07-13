Tommy Edman's Balanced Profile Makes Him a Deep-League Waiver Wire Target
Tommy Edman did not make his 2026 debut until June 17. However, the 31-year-old has performed well since his return, hitting .343/.421/.478 with one home run, 11 RBI, 11 runs scored, and two stolen bases across 78 plate appearances. With a 5.5% barrel rate (career 4.9%), Edman does not profile as a major power source for fantasy managers. However, as a switch-hitter who can play all over the diamond, Edman should see near every-day playing time in the prolific Dodgers lineup. The veteran brings a balanced approach at the plate without any major weaknesses, and he may get back to being a speed asset now that his ankle issues are hopefully behind him. Particularly in deeper leagues, fantasy managers may want to target Edman on the waiver wire ahead of the second half of the season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller