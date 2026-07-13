Top Overall Pick Roch Cholowsky Signs With White Sox
Chase Burns and Colorado Rockies first baseman/outfielder Charlie Condon in 2024. Cholowsky is the best all-around college shortstop prospect since Troy Tulowitzki, and the 21-year-old is so advanced that there have been rumblings that he has a realistic chance to make his major-league debut on the South Side of Chicago as early as next season. He stands at 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds and thoroughly impressed big-league scouts with 44 home runs, 134 RBI, and eight stolen bases in his final two collegiate seasons with the Bruins. Cholowsky has the quickness to stay at shortstop long term, but one of the few knocks against his fantasy profile will be his lack of stolen-base upside. Otherwise, though, Cholowsky has a realistic shot at competing for an Opening Day roster spot in spring training in 2027.
Source: MLB Pipeline - Jim Callis
Source: MLB Pipeline - Jim Callis