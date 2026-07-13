Henry Bolte a Top Speed Target on the Waiver Wire
Henry Bolte has hit .261/.343/.347 with three home runs, 16 RBI, 18 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases. The 22-year-old owns a 66.4% ground ball rate, which limits his power upside. However, he's logged a 46.3% hard-hit rate and also possesses high-end speed, which helps provide him with a relatively safe batting average floor despite his elevated 27.7% strikeout rate. Bolte also hit 12 home runs in 177 plate appearances at Triple-A before his promotion this season, so there may be some untapped power potential in his bat if he can figure out how to lift the ball more consistently. Even if he can't tap into more power in 2026, Bolte has established himself as the Athletics' everyday center fielder and profiles as a speed source with some upside for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller