Ducks Match Flyers' Offer Sheet for Leo Carlsson

Jul 10, 2026, 9:12 AM ET
Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson will remain with the team after the club matched the Philadelphia Flyers' eye-popping offer sheet, ESPN's Kristen Shilton reports. After Carlsson finished his entry-level contract, the Flyers signed him to a five-year, $90 million deal. This contract makes Carlsson the highest-paid player in the NHL. He will have an $18 million cap hit, surpassing Kirill Kaprizov's new deal, which will take effect next season, by $1 million. "It's going to be a special feeling, having this pressure," Carlsson said. "I always wanted to be a Duck. It's my home, too. I'm just super excited to be back." Last season, Carlsson narrowly missed out on being a point-per-game player, finishing with 29 goals and 38 assists in 70 appearances. Questions will arise if he cannot increase his production in the 2026-27 season.--Taavi PailkSource: Kristen Shilton