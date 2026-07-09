Jalen Nailor Still More Dart Throw Than Dynasty Buy
Jalen Nailor has a better opportunity than he ever had in Minnesota, but that does not automatically make him a dynasty buy. Nailor is already 27 and has never topped 29 catches or 444 receiving yards in a season, which matters for a player whose value is still built more on projection than proven volume. The Raiders did make a real commitment with a three-year deal that includes $23 million guaranteed, and the fit is interesting after he produced 57 catches, 858 yards, and 10 touchdowns over his last two seasons in Minnesota. He also reunites with Kirk Cousins in a wide receiver room where Tre Tucker is the top returning producer but not an untouchable target hog. Still, Brock Bowers should lead the passing game, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. are entering Year 2, and Malik Benson adds more speed. Sitting at WR66 on RotoBaller's board, Nailor is fine as a late redraft or best-ball swing. Dynasty managers should be careful paying like a breakout is already here.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller