Larry Nance Jr. Lands One-Year Deal With Pacers
Larry Nance Jr. agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 33-year-old spent last season with Cleveland, averaging 3.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists while playing a limited role. Nance gives Indiana another veteran frontcourt piece who can rebound, pass, and defend multiple spots, but his fantasy ceiling remains low without a clear path to steady minutes. He would need injuries or a larger-than-expected bench role to become more than a situational fantasy option.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania