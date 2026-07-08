Quinten Post Joins Grizzlies After Warriors Decline To Match
Quinten Post is joining the team after the Golden State Warriors declined to match his three-year, $30 million offer sheet, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Post averaged 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 17.3 minutes across 67 games last season, including 35 starts. The 26-year-old gives Memphis a stretch-big option after hitting 93 threes for Golden State. However, his immediate fantasy ceiling is severely capped by a crowded depth chart. With Zach Edey returning to health alongside recent offseason additions Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Stewart, Post will have to fight for consistent minutes before becoming more than a situational source of triples for fantasy managers.
Source: Anthony Slater
Source: Anthony Slater