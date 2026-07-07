D'Angelo Russell Traded to Grizzlies
D'Angelo Russell is being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies along with a future second-round pick and a future second-round pick swap, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The move is part of a larger six-team deal involving the Wizards, Mavericks, Clippers, Pistons, Bucks, and Grizzlies. Russell averaged 10.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists last season, but he was away from Washington late in the year. His fantasy outlook in Memphis is unsettled. Ja Morant's departure opens up usage, but Russell will still have to compete with Scotty Pippen Jr., Ty Jerome, and Walter Clayton Jr. for backcourt minutes. He needs to win a steady role in training camp before fantasy managers can count on him for assists and threes.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania