Gary Harris Moves to Detroit
Gary Harris is being traded to the Detroit Pistons along with Taurean Prince in exchange for Caris LeVert and two second-round picks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Harris picked up his $3.82 million player option for 2026-27 last month, but his fantasy outlook remains limited after a low-usage season in Milwaukee. The 31-year-old averaged 2.7 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists across 48 games last season. The move gives Harris a fresh landing spot, but he will need more than spot minutes to re-enter the fantasy conversation.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania