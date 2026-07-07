Eagles Offense to Look Drastically Different Under Sean Mannion
Sean Mannion, who is replacing Kevin Patullo, played for Sean McVay and the Kubiaks, and he coached under Matt LaFleur. The Athletic's Zach Berman writes that we should "look for the quarterback (Jalen Hurts) to play under center more frequently and for the running game to use wide-zone concepts." Philly's offense should look much different in 2026, especially after they traded Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots and replaced him with trade acquisition Dontayvion Wicks and rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon. The Eagles' offense had its worst rankings in 2025 in the Sirianni era, so fantasy managers investing in this offense will be hoping that Mannion can begin to turn that around in his first year as an offensive coordinator. Losing Brown's down-the-field presence certainly doesn't help Hurts, but he still has plenty of weapons, and a bounce-back year could be coming if the offensive line can step up.
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman