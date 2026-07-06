Michael Mayer to See an Uptick in Production in New Offense?
Brock Bowers should be the focal point of new head coach Klint Kubiak's offense in 2026, but Kubiak's deployment of two tight ends on the field at the same time could help Michael Mayer's production as the top TE backup, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. Beyond Bowers and Mayer, Ian Thomas and Carter Runyan could battle for the TE3 job in training camp this summer. Mayer, who was taken in the second round (35th overall) in 2023 out of Notre Dame, caught a career-high 35 passes on 50 targets for 328 yards and only one touchdown in 13 games (12 starts) for the Raiders in 2025 in his third year in the league. He was on the TE streaming radar with Bowers missing some time with injuries last year, but in the end, Mayer's numbers left a lot to be desired. His ceiling will obviously be capped because of Bowers' presence, but he could threaten for even more production if Kubiak involves him more as a pass-catcher alongside Bowers. Mayer should go undrafted in standard 12-team leagues, but if Bowers misses more time with an injury in 2026, he'll be a priority waiver-wire pickup at the position.
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren