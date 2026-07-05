Should Dynasty Managers Be Looking to Buy Low on Matthew Golden?
Matthew Golden had a rookie season to forget. Across 14 games (five starts), the 22-year-old recorded 29 catches for 361 yards and zero touchdowns on 44 targets. Golden should have a more prominent role in the Packers' offense in his second season, as the team moved on from wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks over the offseason. However, Golden may still be behind wide receivers Christian Watson and Jayden Reed, as well as tight end Tucker Kraft, on the team's target pecking order. Green Bay has been a difficult place for wide receivers to post high-end fantasy production in recent seasons, as the team has frequently opted for an equal-opportunity passing offense and a run-heavy approach overall under current head coach and play-caller Matt LaFleur. Even with a discount in his value baked in, dynasty managers may want to avoid Golden ahead of 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller