Dan Vladar Inks Five-Year Extension With Flyers

Jul 1, 2026, 10:59 PM ET
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar has signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract extension. He has one more season remaining on a two-year, $6.7 million contract, but the team has decided to reward Vladar after a very good 2025-26 campaign. "Dan exceeded expectations last year," general manager Daniel Briere said. "Not just on the ice but also off the ice too. Tremendous leader, tremendous human being. The way he interacted in the room with the guys, the way he found a way to get them going and wanted more. ... It's more than his play on the ice." Vladar made a career-high 51 starts, going 29-14-7. While he failed to record a shutout, the 28-year-old Czechia netminder allowed only 2.42 goals with a .906 save percentage. Vladar's .937 save percentage at five-on-five was tied for the league lead. He'll be a popular pick in fantasy drafts in the fall.--Taavi PailkSource: NHL.com