August 14, 2026

RotoBaller's updated NHL power Rankings. Read NHL Updated Power Rankings: Every Team From Worst to First Before Training Camp.

The 2026 NHL Draft is behind us, so it's time to revisit our power rankings. With training camp starting in just over a month, there is no better time to update our power rankings.

Below, we will highlight some of the biggest moves from free agency and the NHL Draft and determine whether they have caused a shift in our ranking.

Let's dive in!

No. 32 - Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks were at the bottom spot for the majority of the 2025-26 regular season and will remain in this position ahead of the draft. Last season, nothing went right in Vancouver, which tallied just 58 points, the only team in the sport to be below the 75-point mark. Overall, they won just 25 games.

In free agency, they did not make many major moves, as they signed defenders Luke Schenn and Jamie Oleksiak to cheaper veteran contracts. Their major splash came in the 2026 NHL Draft as they selected Caleb Malhotra with the third overall pick.

No. 31 - Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks showed some promise early in the 2025 campaign but endured some significant injuries and setbacks down the stretch. Top center Connor Bedard led the way with a career-best 75 points in 69 games. The other bright spot on the roster was former top prospect Spencer Knight, who appeared in a career-high 55 games and posted a strong .902% SV% despite playing behind a weak defense.

The Blackhawks opted not to use the fourth overall pick and instead used it in a trade to acquire young defenseman Bowen Byram from the Buffalo Sabers. However, their most surprising move in the offseason may have been re-acquiring franchise legend Patrick Kane to play alongside Bedard in 2026-27.

No. 30 - Seattle Kraken

The Kraken fell short in the playoff race in 2025, tallying 79 points and finishing just below the .500 mark with a 34-37-11 overall record. Offense remained a major weakness of this club, as they scored just 226 goals, the fifth-lowest in the sport, and sat near the middle of the pack in terms of goals allowed.

In the offseason, the Kraken's major move came in re-signing forward Bobby McMann to a massive six-year contract. McMann was shipped to Seattle midseason and was quite effective in his first taste with the team, scoring 10 goals over just 18 games.

No. 29 - Calgary Flames

The Flames finished near the bottom of the Western Conference (and second-to-last place in the Pacific Division), totaling 77 points with a 34-39-9 record. While they finished below the Kraken in the league standings, given that Seattle won just two of the 10 games, Calgary will be given the slight edge in this ranking.

Scoring was a major weakness for this club in 2025, but their defense and goaltending were somewhat strong points. Netminder Dustin Wolf endured some regression after his 2024 breakout season but still held his own, posting a .899% SV% over a season-high 57 games. In the draft, they selected defender Carson Carels with the sixth overall pick.

No. 28 - New York Rangers

It was a tough debut season as head coach of the Rangers for Mike Sullivan, as the Blue Shirts tallied just 77 points with a 34-39-9 record, the worst in the Eastern Conference. While they fell below expectations, the lone bright spot remained superstar goaltender Igor Shesterkin.

Shesterkin posted a dominant 2.50 GAA with a .912% SV% despite playing behind this team. The Rangers looked to bolster their blue line in the 2026 NHL Draft by selecting Alberts Smits with the fifth overall pick. However, looking ahead to next season, their most impactful acquisition came in a sign-and-trade with the Golden Knights to acquire winger Pavel Dorofeyev.

No. 27 - Toronto Maple Leafs

Like the Rangers, the other major disappointment in the Eastern Conference was the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs fell well short of expectations in their first season without Mitch Marner. Toronto totaled just 78 points (second-worst in the East) with a tough -46 GD.

However, they will have a prime opportunity to bounce back, as they made a significant trade to acquire breakout defenseman Darren Raddysh from the Lightning and had the first pick in this year's NHL Draft. With this selection, they called on former Penn State standout Gavin McKenna to become the "co-star" of the franchise alongside Auston Matthews.

No. 26 - St. Louis Blues

Despite sitting towards the bottom of the Western Conference for most of the winter, the Blues enjoyed a late-season surge and nearly claimed the No. 2 Wild Card spot from the Los Angeles Kings. Overall, the Blues finished with 86 points and held a strong 6-3-1 record over their final 10 games.

Over their final 23 games, breakout rookie Jimmy Snuggerud made his name known, totaling 27 points (with 11 goals). The Blues also had two top-20 picks in the draft, selecting Tynan Lawrence and Maddox Dagenais. In terms of trades, they acquired two top-six forwards in Connor McMichael and Mason McTavish but had to part ways with Jordan Kyrou.

No. 25 - Nashville Predators

Like the Blues, the Predators just missed out on a ticket to the postseason, earning 86 points, just two points out of the final No. 2 Wild Card. Despite some inconsistencies over the season, the Predators finished the 2025-26 campaign with a solid 38-34-10 record but held an underwhelming -22 rating.

However, given how this team performed over the second half, they should remain firmly in the postseason race if they can avoid a sluggish start once again. They added Wyatt Cullen to the top prospect pool with the 10th overall pick in the draft and brought in Mavrik Bourque from Dallas, who figures to have a large role in this offense.

No. 24 - Los Angeles Kings

The Kings snuck into the postseason bracket, earning the No. 2 Wild Card in the Western Conference. However, their playoff run did not last long as they took a 4-0 sweep at the hands of the Presidents' Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche. This team was a heavy underdog in this series, and this result was not overly surprising.

However, despite making the playoffs once again, this team could take a step back in 2026 as they have many question marks on their roster. They lost longtime center and franchise staple Anze Kopitar to retirement and will look to receive a much-needed spark from newly-named HC Peter Laviolette.

No. 23 - Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings appeared locked into a playoff spot for most of the 2025-26 season, but hit a skid at the opportune time, which pushed them out of the playoff bubble. They would finish the 2025-26 regular season with the 16th-most points in the sport (92) and just seven points out of the No. 2 Wild Card.

The major move came in the front office as GM Steve Yzerman was relieved of his duties after falling short of preseason expectations once again. In terms of additions, the Red Wings did not add many key options (outside of Viktor Arvidsson) but did part ways with veterans Patrick Kane and Erik Gustafsson.

No. 22 - New York Islanders

The Islanders entered the 2026 campaign in a retool phase. However, they nearly clinched a postseason spot, largely due to Vezina-level goaltending from Ilya Sorokin and breakout rookie Matthew Schaefer. The former first overall pick exceeded all expectations in his debut campaign, totaling 23 goals and 36 helpers in 82 games.

In the offseason, they parted ways with long-term forward Anders Lee, who inked a massive contract with the Utah Mammoth. As a result, the Islanders may lean heavily on free agent acquisition Matias Maccelli to fill this void. However, with an experienced mind behind the bench in Pete DeBoer, this team should be in the heat of the playoff debate throughout the season.

No. 21 - Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets were one of the hottest teams in the sport to begin the regular season, but hit a tough roadblock and never recovered. While they only finished four games out of the Wild Card, their rough play in the middle of the winter kept them out of the postseason race.

The major question on this roster remains two-time Vezina winner Connor Hellebuyck. Hellebuyck took a step back in 2025 (to his standards), posting a 2.86 GAA with a .895% SV%. In free agency, the Jets opted not to take many major swings and also retained much of the same roster, suggesting they believe in this core to return to form.

No. 20 - San Jose Sharks

The Sharks surprised many during the 2025 season. Entering the campaign, this team had low expectations, as they were among the youngest teams in the sport. However, led by near-MVP winner Macklin Celebrini, the Sharks remained in the Wild Card throughout much of the spring but ultimately fell just short.

Celebrini emerged as a legit superstar in the sport, totaling 115 points over 82 games played in his sophomore season (age 20). The Sharks added another elite prospect (Ivar Stenberg) with the second overall pick to join Celebrini, Will Smith, and Michael Misa to form one of the strongest young cores in the sport.

However, they did part ways with William Eklund and, in return, acquired the ninth overall pick (Keaton Verhoeff).

MACKLIN CELEBRINI!! 🦈 His 30th goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/6G11v6xNYA — NHL (@NHL) March 4, 2026

No. 19 - New Jersey Devils

Despite having a talented roster on paper, the Devils were unable to qualify for the 2025 postseason. One of the major reasons was superstar center Jack Hughes's health. For the third straight year, Hughes played in fewer than 63 games but remained just as dominant on a per-game basis, totaling 77 points over 61 contests.

The other major weakness on this roster is the goaltending. Jacob Markstrom, the team's "No. 1" option, posted a rough 3.07 GAA over 35 games, a stark drop from the 2.50 GAA he held the year prior, and is no longer with the club. As of now, veteran Jake Elliot is slated to operate as the lead option, with Dave Rittich as the No. 2.

No. 18 - Washington Capitals

Just one year after claiming the No. 1 spot in the entire Eastern Conference, regression was expected from the overperforming Capitals. While they appeared to be emerging from a rebuild, they were unable to sustain this success in 2025-26, falling short of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

This past season, the Capitals fell from 111 points to just 95, putting them three points behind the Flyers for the No. 3 spot in the Division. While this team does have many emerging young players, the elephant in the room was Alex Ovechkin's status. However, the future Hall of Famer is set to return for another season in hopes of winning his second Stanley Cup.

Shortly before the draft, the Capitals acquired top winger Jordan Kyrou from the St. Louis Blues and later acquired another forward in Alex Tuch (to replace the loss of Connor McMichael).

No. 17 - Ottawa Senators

The Senators reached the playoffs this past spring but were dealt an early exit at the hands of the eventual Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes. During the regular season, the Senators tallied 99 points (ninth-most in hockey) with a 44-27-11 record. They were considered above-average on offense and carried a strong +32 goal differential.

The Senators took part in a blockbuster trade, moving captain Brady Tkachuk to the Panthers in exchange for three first-round picks. While the Ottawa management has made it clear they will look to use these picks to find a solution "now", as it currently stands, their roster has many glaring weaknesses.

They opted to send much of their draft capital to San Jose to acquire winger William Eklund, but Tkachuk's presence has still yet to be completely replaced.

No. 16- Columbus Blue Jackets

The Rick Bowness-led Blue Jackets nearly snuck into the postseason after an impressive second-half showing. While a late-season stumble prevented them from punching their ticket, this club appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of the 2026 season.

Overall, they tallied 92 points, putting them just six behind the Flyers for the No. 3 spot in the Metropolitan Division. The name to watch is young netminder Jet Greaves. Greaves put together a breakout season, posting a 2.60 GAA with a 26-19-9 record. If he can take another step forward, this team can compete next winter.

In the offseason, they acquired winger Valeri Nichushkin, who is set to provide a boost to their scoring as he found the back of the net 17 times in Colorado last season.

No. 15 - Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers took a major step back in 2025-26 in relation to preseason expectations. This is a team that matched up against the Stanley Cup Finals in each of the last two seasons, but not only fell to No. 2 in the Pacific Division this season, but also failed to get out of the opening round as they took a series loss to the Ducks.

Earlier this offseason, it was reported that the Oilers are closing in on hiring former Red Wings HC Mike Babcock as the new voice behind the bench, in hopes of providing a spark to this club. The major offseason acquisition in terms of the lineup came in the crease. After another year of inconsistent netminding, the Oilers turned to veteran Frederick Anderson in the offseason while Tristan Jarry remains penciled in as the No. 2 option.

No. 14 - Pittsburgh Penguins

Like their neighboring team in the state, the Penguins also surpassed expectations in the previous campaign. After falling short of the postseason over the past few years, it appeared this franchise was headed towards a retooling period. However, Sidney Crosby and company brought this team back into the playoffs thanks to a 98-point season.

On offense, this was among the best units in the sport, as they put 293 pucks behind opposing nets, which trailed only the Avalanche and Hurricanes. Like in 2025, the Penguins did not have the most productive offense but did bring in some intriguing depth pieces who could find roles in 2026, such as Andrei Kuzmenko.

No. 13- Philadelphia Flyers

Another team that was expected to be in a "re-tool" phase in 2025-26 was the Philadelphia Flyers. However, the Flyers not only surpassed those expectations but returned to the postseason. In their opening-round series, they got the better end of the Battle of Pennsylvania (defeating the Penguins in six games) before being swept by the Stanley Cup Champions.

The Flyers spent most of the offseason extending many key players such as Trevor Zegras and Tyson Foerster on offense and Jamie Drysdale on the blue line. They also made a notable addition to their goalie room by signing Joseph Woll to operate as the No. 2 behind Dan Vladar.

No. 12 - Utah Mammoth

The Mammoth enjoyed a strong showing in 2025-26 and earned a postseason berth. While their season ended in a first-round exit to the eventual Western Conference Champions, they remained a steady force in the Western Conference the next season. They sported a strong +28 rating and allowed the sixth-fewest goals in the sport.

Much of this is due to the emergence of Karel Vejmelka. The young netminder took on a hefty workload and performed quite well, posting a 2.75 GAA. With a young forward core of Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, and Dylan Guenther, this team should remain a contender in a top-heavy Central Division.

In the offseason, continue to bolster this offense by bringing in key veteran pieces such as Anders Lee and Vincent Trocheck. However, their notable loss was significant as they sent JJ Peterka to Boston.

No. 11 - Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks entered the 2025-26 season in a rebuild but quickly emerged from it and punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Overall, their 92 points put them in the No. 3 spot in the Pacific Division. They would upset Connor McDavid and the Oilers in Round 1 but fall to the Golden Knights in Round 2.

Defense and goalkeeping remain a major weakness, but scoring is a major strength. The Ducks put 273 pucks behind the net in 2025-26, but allowed an even worse 288. The Ducks will need a steadier blue liner and more consistent efforts from netminder Lukas Dostal (3.10 GAA) to emerge as serious contenders in the Western Conference.

In the offseason, they were forced to sign forward Leo Carlsson to a record-breaking contract when Philadelphia put in a massive offer sheet. They will need to see some of their depth options step up as they parted ways with young forward Mason McTavish in an offseason trade.

No. 10 - Boston Bruins

The Bruins surprised many during the 2025-26 season by not only punching their ticket into the postseason but claiming the No. 1 Wild Card in the Eastern Conference with 100 points. Despite playing their first full season with Brad Marchand, the "re-tooling" Bruins looked more than capable in a tough Eastern Conference.

Aside from the 39-goal effort by winger Morgan Geekie, the main reason for their productivity was Jeremy Swayman's bounce-back. Following a down year in 2024, the netminder posted a dominant .907% SV% and even posted a .920% SV% over the final 16 games of the regular season. While their playoff bid was cut short in Round 1, this team should once again remain firmly in the playoff bubble in the Atlantic Division.

The Boston offense can take another step forward in 2026 as they acquired winger JJ Peterka to pair with David Pastrnak on the top line.

No. 9 - Florida Panthers

The Panthers were unable to compete for a three-peat in 2025 due to numerous injuries on their roster. However, this team is still very strong on paper and recently took a big swing to position themselves for another deep postseason run. In the offseason, the Panthers shipped three first-round picks to acquire star winger Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators.

The lone question mark on the roster is the goaltender. Currently, the Panthers are set to rely on Jakob Markstrom (replacing Sergei Bobrovsky), but he has major question marks on his profile. In 2025, Markstrom posted a rough 3.07 GAA after holding a 2.50 GAA the season prior.

No. 8 - Dallas Stars

The Stars had a disappointing Stanley Cup Playoffs run and entered the offseason with a handful of burning questions. Given that they were in the Central Division, they faced the Minnesota Wild in the opening round and suffered an early exit despite being the higher seed (112 points).

Star forward Jason Robertson was at the center of all offseason talks. He put together a 45-goal campaign in 2025, just one shy of his career-high. Fortunately, the Stars will keep him around, signing him to a one-year deal and keeping their Stanley Cup window open next season.

No. 7 - Buffalo Sabres

The Sabers snapped their lengthy postseason drought in dominant fashion. Last season, Buffalo was among the top teams in the league and ultimately finished atop the Atlantic Division and earned the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Their 109 points put them fourth in the entire league.

While they would fall in the second round to the Montreal Canadiens, this team is poised to make a lengthy postseason run in 2026-27. The lone question remains the goaltender position. Both Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Alex Lyon have struggled to put together consistent showings, which puts them just behind the top tier of the East.

Their prominent loss this offseason was winger Alex Tuch, who has been one of the top contributors to their offense.

No. 6 - Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights caught fire in the second half and nearly marched to their second Stanley Cup victory in team history under interim head coach John Tortorella. Their most impressive postseason showing came in the Western Conference Finals, when they took down the Presidents' Trophy-winning Avalanche in a demanding four-game sweep.

Despite having key players in place, this team enters the offseason with some uncertainty. First, they will turn to newly hired head coach Ryan Craig to lead this team and will be without one of the top offensive contributors. They traded Pavel Dorofeyev, who is coming off a 37-goal season, to the Rangers, which will put a heavier burden on Mitch Marner, Jack Eichel and Mark Stone.

No. 5 - Minnesota Wild

The Wild took a big swing in the middle of the season by acquiring superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks. While this trade did play a major role in their taking down the Dallas Stars in the first round, they fell to the Central Division Champion, the Colorado Avalanche, in Round 2.

Entering 2026-27, the Wild are in a "win-now" mode. In the offseason, they added more depth to their offense by signing Blake Coleman, who will likely attempt to replace forward Mats Zuccarello, who is now in Los Angeles.

No. 4 - Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning had a disappointing result in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but remain firmly in Cup contention heading into next season. During the regular season, the Lightning were dominant in the East, totaling 106 points with a stellar +59 goal differential, which put them second in the sport.

However, they drew a tough opening-round matchup against the then-red-hot Montreal Canadiens. With minimal high-impact players on the free-agent market, this team is built to make another run for Lord Stanley in 2026-27, led by superstar winger Nikita Kucherov and netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy.

In the offseason, they parted ways with breakout defender Darren Raddysh and replaced him with veteran John Carlson.

No. 3 - Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche looked borderline unstoppable in the regular season and through the opening two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Presidents' Trophy winners were on pace to match records early in the season and would finish the campaign with a 55-16-11 overall record (121 points).

After taking down the Kings and Wild, their run came to a screeching halt as they were swept by the Golden Knights in the Western Conference Finals. While it was a disappointing end to a historic season, this roster remains one of the best in the sport and should sit near the top of the league standings once again.

While they made a few minor additions to their depth chart in the summer, their biggest loss came at wing as they parted ways with Valeri Nichushkin.

No. 2 - Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens took the next step as a franchise in a dominating fashion in 2025. After a few years in their "re-tool", Montreal enjoyed a lengthy run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and was one of the final four teams standing. Despite the eventual loss to the Hurricanes, this team is shaping up to be very competitive for years to come.

On offense, this team is led by Cole Caufield (coming off a 51-goal season), two-way star center Nick Suzuki, and former first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky.

However, not to be outdone by that forward group and Norris candidate Lane Hutson, Montreal has two of the game's fast-rising netminders in Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler.

🚨 GOAL CAUFIELD 🚨 Start your Friday with this beautiful goal from Cole Caufield! pic.twitter.com/pXM5oh0V02 — NHL (@NHL) July 10, 2026

No. 1 - Carolina Hurricanes

The reigning Stanley Cup Champions will hold the top spot. The Hurricanes carried a perfect 8-0 record through the opening rounds before running into some trouble in the Eastern Final (against the Canadiens) and the Stanley Cup Final (against the Golden Knights). However, they eventually overcame both opponents to lift the Stanley Cup and conclude the season.

In the regular season, this team was just as dominant, claiming the top seed in the Eastern Conference and totaling 113 points, trailing only the Avalanche. Even with netminder Frederik Anderson off the roster, the Hurricanes have a very deep roster and are well-positioned to make a back-to-back run.