Denny Hamlin Finishes Fifth After Battling Brake Issues at Iowa

Aug 10, 2026, 11:08 AM ET
Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing faced an uphill battle right from the beginning of the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. Originally slated to start from the 29th position, Hamlin began the race from the rear and contended with brake issues throughout the entire race. Despite the struggles with the brakes, Hamlin and his No. 11 Toyota team made adjustments to his car to improve its performance and be able to make moves throughout the field. By the end of the first stage, Hamlin made it up to 18th, while in the second stage, he made it to the top 10 and earned stage points after ending the stage in sixth. In the final stage, Hamlin made it as high as fourth before he eventually settled for fifth place by the end of the race. With his first top-5 finish scored at Iowa, Hamlin extends his season-wide points lead to 103 points over Ty Gibbs with three races left before The Chase begins.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com