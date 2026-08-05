Keith Mitchell May Be a Risky Option at Wyndham Championship

Aug 5, 2026, 11:31 AM ET
Keith Mitchell has put together a solid season, recording six top-25 finishes and just three missed cuts in 21 events. He now turns to the Wyndham Championship, where he has only one finish inside the top 40 in six appearances. This season, Mitchell ranks seventh in strokes gained off the tee (+0.612 strokes per round), 48th on approach (+0.301), but just 112th in driving accuracy. The biggest concerns come in the short game, where he ranks 102nd around the green (-0.068) and 114th in putting (-0.174). While Mitchell has played well overall this season, Sedgefield tends to reward precision and putting, two areas that have not been strengths of his game. At $7,900 on DraftKings, he is difficult to trust compared to other options in this price range.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour