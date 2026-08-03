Trendon Watford Nearing EuroLeague Move
Trendon Watford is nearing a move to the EuroLeague, with one club in advanced talks, per Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews. Watford's NBA market appears to have cooled after the Philadelphia 76ers declined his 2026-27 team option, leaving the 25-year-old without a clear stateside landing spot. He averaged 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists last season, though his highlight came with a 20-point, 17-rebound, 10-assist triple-double against Toronto. Watford's passing and rebounding make him a useful frontcourt connector, but if he signs overseas, he will fall off NBA fantasy boards entirely.
Source: Donatas Urbonas
Source: Donatas Urbonas