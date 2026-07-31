Browns Think Quinshon Judkins "Can Play All Three Downs"
Quinshon Judkins has "worked his ass off" to come back from his dislocated ankle and fractured fibula in Week 16 of his rookie campaign in 2025, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. "The sky is the limit ... I think that Q can play all three downs," Staley added. The 22-year-old former second-rounder from Ohio State is an emerging young RB, and although his fantasy ceiling could be limited by Cleveland's offense (especially their QB situation), Judkins is becoming a more attractive RB2 candidate for fantasy managers for what could be lots of volume. In 14 starts in his first NFL season in 2025, Judkins averaged only 3.6 yards per carry to finish with 827 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 230 carries. He added 26 receptions for 171 yards on 36 targets in the passing game. Judkins' fantasy ceiling could be limited with Dylan Sampson serving as the Browns' top pass-catching back, but it's clear Judkins' arrow is pointing up. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 22 RB for 2026.
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi