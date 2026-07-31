Shake Milton Signs With Hapoel Jerusalem
Shake Milton has signed with EuroCup side Hapoel Jerusalem for the 2026-27 season, the club announced. Milton spent last season with Partizan Belgrade in his first campaign outside the NBA, averaging 6.9 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.4 rebounds in EuroLeague play while adding 12.8 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game in the ABA League. The 29-year-old previously spent seven NBA seasons with the 76ers, Timberwolves, Pistons, Knicks, Nets, and Lakers before heading overseas. He had also been linked to Maccabi Tel Aviv before landing with Hapoel. Milton has been off NBA fantasy boards since leaving the league, and this move keeps him irrelevant for stateside formats.
Source: Sportando
Source: Sportando