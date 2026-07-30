Lester Quinones Draws Real Madrid, Partizan Interest
Lester Quinones has drawn interest from Real Madrid and Partizan, per Sportando, as both EuroLeague clubs look for perimeter help. Quinones, 25, has NBA experience with the Warriors, Pelicans, and 76ers but never carved out a steady rotation role, spending most of his career in the G-League. He was a strong scorer for the Osceola Magic last season, averaging 23.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 41.1 percent from three across 36 games. His Dominican status also matters for Real Madrid because he would not occupy a non-EU roster spot in Spain. For NBA fantasy, Quinones has never been a factor, so a European move would carry no redraft or dynasty impact.
Source: Sportando
Source: Sportando